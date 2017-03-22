A's top prospects crowd healthy minor league pipeline

Between Franklin Barreto , Matt Chapman and Chad Pinder , the Oakland Athletics have a bit of a traffic jam on the road from top minor league talent to major league infielder. Add in that big league starters Ryon Healy , 25, and Marcus Semien , 26, have youth on their own side, and you can understand how it is hard to foresee call-ups of top prospects like Renato Nunez , Yairo Munoz and Max Schrock .

