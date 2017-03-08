A's Santiago Casilla says he won't pi...

A's Santiago Casilla says he won't pitch in WBC

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Casilla, signed as a free agent during the winter, reported to the A's camp three weeks late because of visa issues in the Dominican Republic that arose from the face that he didn't sign until Jan. 20. So leaving the A's early next week for as many as 11 days - when Casilla hasn't even appeared in a game with his new team yet - didn't make sense. "I need to be here with this team," said Casilla, who initially had planned to join the Dominican for the second round, which begins Tuesday in San Diego, if the team advances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15) Apr '15 EARL SCOTT 1
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,809 • Total comments across all topics: 279,427,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC