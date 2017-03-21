A's relievers willing to be flexible ...

A's relievers willing to be flexible in late innings

1 hr ago Read more: Oakland Athletics

A's manager Bob Melvin is in the early stages of plotting out his bullpen configuration, a process that could potentially be ongoing through the season. Melvin has several closing options on the table and may not necessarily single out just one ahead of Opening Day, noting Tuesday that it will likely be a fluid situation.

