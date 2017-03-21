A's promise new stadium site in 2017

A's promise new stadium site in 2017

Many years in the making, a new Oakland Athletics ballpark is so close you can almost smell the beer-soaked peanuts. He added that the decision continues to be a battle of pros and cons between four prospective sites, including two possible locations near Lake Merritt, one at Howard Terminal and finally the Coliseum.

