A's offense continues to sizzle in walk-off win over Rangers
Oakland is now averaging 13 runs per game over its past four after rallying to an 8-7 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Hohokam Stadium. Max Shrock won it for the A's in the bottom of the ninth when his ground rule double to right field scored Matt Champon with the victorious run.
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
