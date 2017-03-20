A's Khris Davis, Trevor Plouffe close...

A's Khris Davis, Trevor Plouffe close to healthy again

Read more: San Jose Mercury News

SAN FRANCISCO Once again, Khris Davis and Trevor Plouffe weren't in the A's lineup Thursday for the opener of the Bay Bridge Series against the Giants. Both have calf strains that are keeping them sidelined, and while both are expected to be ready to start the season Monday against the Angels, manager Bob Melvin can't entirely count on that until he can get them back into the lineup.

