A's coach Craig Lefferts recalls memorable blast from the past

Craig Lefferts, the Oakland Athletics minor league rehab pitching coordinator, works Wednesday, March, 1, 2017, at the team's Lew Wolff Training Complex in Mesa, Az. Lefferts, once a stalwart of the San Francisco Giants bullpen in the 1980s, is also known for hitting the only walk-off home run by a pitcher over the past 47 years.

