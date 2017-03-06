Arizona Diamondbacks 13, Oakland Athl...

Arizona Diamondbacks 13, Oakland Athletics 21: ALL the runs...

8 hrs ago

The Diamondbacks were literally given a five-run start by the Athletics this afternoon, as Arizona scored five times before making their first out. But the projected 40-0 win at the end of the opening frame did not quite materialize... For the home pitching staff imploded in spectacular fashion, not least during an 11-run sixth inning.

