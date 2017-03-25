Another sign Aa s are staying in Oakland
Artist Steve Ha, left, one of three artists that make up the Illuminaries, talks with Reesa Tansey from Oakland who was curious about the 80-foot-tall mural Ha is working on that was commissioned by the Oakland A's on the side of the PG&E building on Webster and 19th streets in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. The mural will be unveiled on Monday, the first day of the Oakland A's Spirit Week, to celebrate the start of their 50th season in Oakland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC