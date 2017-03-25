Another sign Aa s are staying in Oakland

Another sign Aa s are staying in Oakland

Artist Steve Ha, left, one of three artists that make up the Illuminaries, talks with Reesa Tansey from Oakland who was curious about the 80-foot-tall mural Ha is working on that was commissioned by the Oakland A's on the side of the PG&E building on Webster and 19th streets in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. The mural will be unveiled on Monday, the first day of the Oakland A's Spirit Week, to celebrate the start of their 50th season in Oakland.

