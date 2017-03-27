Angels' Escobar, Maldonado hit 1st HRs

Yunel Escobar and Martin Maldonado hit their first home runs of the spring as the Angels beat the A's, 14-3, in the penultimate Cactus League game for both squads Tuesday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Escobar crushed a two-run shot off Liam Hendriks to power a five-run outburst in the fifth.

