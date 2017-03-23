American League West capsules

Oakland Athletics' Stephen Vogt follows through his swing, a two-run double, against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Projected Lineup: CF Carlos Gomez , DH Shin-Soo Choo , 3B Adrian Beltre , 2B Rougned Odor , 1B Mike Napoli , C Jonathan Lucroy , RF Nomar Mazara , LF Jurickson Profar or Ryan Rua , SS Elvis Andrus Rotation: LH Cole Hamels , RH Yu Darvish , LH Martin Perez , RH A.J. Griffin , RH Mike Hauschild .

