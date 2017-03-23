American League West capsules
Oakland Athletics' Stephen Vogt follows through his swing, a two-run double, against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Projected Lineup: CF Carlos Gomez , DH Shin-Soo Choo , 3B Adrian Beltre , 2B Rougned Odor , 1B Mike Napoli , C Jonathan Lucroy , RF Nomar Mazara , LF Jurickson Profar or Ryan Rua , SS Elvis Andrus Rotation: LH Cole Hamels , RH Yu Darvish , LH Martin Perez , RH A.J. Griffin , RH Mike Hauschild .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC