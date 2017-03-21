Alonso, Plouffe lead A's offense vs. Mariners
Yonder Alonso and Trevor Plouffe continued their strong springs for the A's with two hits and two RBIs each as Oakland topped the Mariners, 8-5, on Tuesday despite a productive return by Robinson Cano from the World Baseball Classic. Cano went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and three RBIs in his first game back from his stint with the Dominican Republic, but a Seattle lineup that looked much like its projected Opening Day nine couldn't keep up with a 14-hit night by the A's.
