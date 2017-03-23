Alonso homers twice as A's erupt for 15 runs

The A's counted off four home runs against Brewers Opening Day starter Junior Guerra , including two from Yonder Alonso , in a 15-5 slugfest at Hohokam Stadium on Thursday afternoon. Alonso's first homer, a two-run blast to right field, was part of a five-run second inning that also included a home run from infield prospect Max Schrock .

