Aa s Sean Manaea bounces back, bats explode in 12-5 win over Reds

The A's now have a gap at the top their starting rotation for the immediate future and Sean Manaea took a solid step Thursday toward showing he can help fill it. Manaea struck out the first three batters he faced and allowed just three hits and one run over 3 2/3 innings in the A's 12-5 win Thursday over the Cincinnati Reds at Hohokam Stadium.

