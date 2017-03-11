Aa s reliever Santiago Casilla expected to make spring debut Sunday
A's reliever Santiago Casilla is expected to make his spring debut on Sunday when the A's host the World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Casilla, the former Giants closer in his first season back with the A's, threw a 20-pitch bullpen session on Friday and bench coach Mark Kotsay said he was in line to throw in a game on Sunday.
