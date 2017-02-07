Young starters' growth key to A's in 2017

The typically busy-bee A's kept mostly quiet this offseason, their biggest change coming not in a roster move but off the field in the form of management changes. Former managing partner Lew Wolff passed the torch to a new leadership group -- majority owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval, who replaced Michael Crowley -- that brought with it promises of an invigorated effort to build a new stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oakland Athletics.