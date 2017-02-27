The Weekly Bernie, 2/27/17: Cactus League action begins for Oakland A's
Welcome back to The Weekly Bernie! It's the best dance in the game, so let's get rolling once more! That's all for this week. The Oakland Athletics take on the San Francisco Giants this afternoon at 12:05 PM PST.
