The Weekly Bernie, 2/21/17: Pitchers and catchers report for Oakland A's

Welcome back to The Weekly Bernie: Spring Edition! It's the best dance in the game, so let's get rolling once more! Pitchers and catchers officially reported to Arizona this past week, meaning plenty of Athletics updates. First off, slugger Khris Davis has decided that he will not be playing for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle .

