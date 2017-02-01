Sucre, Aro clear waivers, outrighted ...

Sucre, Aro clear waivers, outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma

17 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Mariners

Catcher Jesus Sucre and right-handed reliever Jonathan Aro were outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday by the Mariners, after both players cleared waivers. The two were designated for assignment last Thursday to open spots on the 40-man roster following the acquisitions of catcher Tuffy Gosewisch on a waiver claim from Atlanta and left-hander Dillon Overton in a trade with the A's.

