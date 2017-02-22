Sean Doolittle: "Refugees aren't stealing a slice of the pie from Americans."
In the past, we've commented on Athletics reliever Sean Doolittle and his girlfriend Eireann Dolan's community service. In 2015, the pair hosted Syrian refugee families for Thanksgiving and their other charitable efforts have included LGBTQ outreach and help for veterans .
