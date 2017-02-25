Saturday's recap: Cubs 4, Athletics 3; Giants 8, Cubs 6

Matt Szczur hit a two-run single to highlight a three-run second inning Saturday as the Cubs beat the Athletics 4-3 in a split-squad spring training game at Sloan Park. Javier Baez went 2-for-3 with a double, but the Giants scored seven runs in the fifth and sixth to beat the Cubs 8-6 at Scottsdale Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.