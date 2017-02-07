Sapakoff: Clint Seymour Play Ball Fun...

Sapakoff: Clint Seymour Play Ball Fund, born of tragedy, helps high school baseball teams

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Don Seymour and his daughter, Carly, throw out a ceremonial first pitch at a 2014 Pittsburgh Pirates game to honor the late Clint Seymour. Photo provided Don Seymour and his daughter, Carly, throw out a ceremonial first pitch at a 2014 Pittsburgh Pirates game to honor the late Clint Seymour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan 28 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15) Apr '15 EARL SCOTT 1
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,318 • Total comments across all topics: 278,651,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC