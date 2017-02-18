Ryan Madson: 'A's have extraordinary ...

Ryan Madson: 'A's have extraordinary luxury' in choice of closers

19 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

The A's signing of former Giants' closer Santiago Casilla could have ruffled the feathers of incumbent closer Ryan Madson. After all, Madson had about as good a record for a bad A's team as Casilla had for a San Francisco team that made it to the postseason.

