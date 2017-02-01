Rosie's back, back again
There has been a theme lately in the Oakland A's organization of bringing old friends back after letting them spend some time away to frolic in other pastures. Rajai Davis and Santiago Casilla this season, Jed Lowrie last season, and now Adam Rosales is the newest in a line of names to return to the green and gold.
