Rosales ready to be mentor to young A's

Seven years later, Mark Ellis has resumed the role of mentor to Adam Rosales , one of his many students gathering in the infield each morning for early work this spring. Except the 33-year-old Rosales is essentially now the same age the since-retired Ellis was in 2010; and with years comes experience and veteran status -- and Ellis, in A's camp as a guest instructor, is urging him to do some of his own tutoring.

