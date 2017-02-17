Rosales, A's celebrate Glove Day on Sunday
A's super-utility man Adam Rosales isn't so much attached to his gloves, but he still enjoys the day he receives his new ones from Wilson each spring, as he did Sunday morning. Rosales signed on with Wilson in 2010 and has since sported three custom-designed gloves, one each molded for the infield, outfield and first base.
