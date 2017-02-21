Reviewing the starting pitching marke...

Reviewing the starting pitching market: Were the Oakland A's right to sit it out?

One offseason strategy the Oakland A's routinely employ is taking a chance on a cheap veteran starting pitcher. The plan is to buy low on a flawed player with strong upside, especially an injury bounce-back candidate, which gives them minimal risk if the player flames out but also the chance for a grand reward at a bargain price - like a breakout star on a contending team , or a valuable trade chip at the deadline .

