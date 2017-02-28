Rangel Ravelo, Trevor Plouffe and Mar...

Rangel Ravelo, Trevor Plouffe and Marcus Semien all homer for Oakland as A's take down Cleveland

Rangel Ravelo delivered a two-out solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning as the A's won for the second consecutive day in the Cactus League, beating defending American League champion Cleveland 5-4. Ravelo's homer was one of three hit by the A's, a two-run opposite field shot in the first inning from Marcus Semien and a third-inning solo shot from Trevor Plouffe that hit a fan dozing in the sun near the left field scoreboard.

