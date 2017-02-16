Rajai Davis eager to get started in s...

Rajai Davis eager to get started in second stint with A's

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Rajai Davis pulled on his Athletics cap straight away when he walked into Hohokam Stadium, then grabbed his sparkling new white cleats specked with green and took an admiring glance at the shoes before reaching for his green No. 11 jersey and putting it on right over his long-sleeve shirt with black slacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan 28 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15) Apr '15 EARL SCOTT 1
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,019 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC