Phegley returning to full strength

Wednesday

A's catcher Josh Phegley , hardly seen on the field last year because of recurring right knee issues, is back to his regularly scheduled programming just in time for camp's christening. Phegley appeared in just 26 games during an injury-riddled 2016 campaign that got away from him quickly.

Chicago, IL

