Oakland's Phegley back in form after knee problem

15 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

A change in his catching stance has Josh Phegley feeling fine and ready to resume his role as part of the Oakland Athletics' platoon at the position. Phegley, after taking some cuts in the batting cage early at spring training Thursday, leaned back and slightly to the side to demonstrate his previous staggered stance.

