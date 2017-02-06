Oakland A's will now play on 'Rickey Henderson Field'
The Oakland A's have made a noticeable effort this winter to reconnect with their past and with their overall East Bay roots. That trend continued on Monday with news that they are renaming the Coliseum field in honor of Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, the best player in franchise history.
