Oakland A's pitcher Daniel Mengden has foot surgery, out at least 6 weeks
Oakland A's starting pitcher Daniel Mengden had foot surgery on Wednesday and will miss at least six weeks, first reported by Melissa Lockard of Oakland Clubhouse . Jane Lee of MLB.com followed up with details: Six weeks from today would be March 22, which itself is less than two weeks from Opening Day.
