Oakland A's 2017 Community Prospect L...

Oakland A's 2017 Community Prospect List #25: Bobby Wahl closing in on MLB chance

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Athletics Nation

We're nearing the end of our Community Prospect List, but there are still a few spots left! Bobby Wahl made his way onto the A's 40-man roster this winter, and now he's also made his way onto our CPL. Here's the current list, including their winning margins : For the third straight year, Wahl is hanging out in the mid-20s on the CPL - 21st in 2015, down to 29th in 2016, and now 24th this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan 28 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15) Apr '15 EARL SCOTT 1
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,620 • Total comments across all topics: 279,062,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC