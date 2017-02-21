Oakland A's 2017 Community Prospect List #25: Bobby Wahl closing in on MLB chance
We're nearing the end of our Community Prospect List, but there are still a few spots left! Bobby Wahl made his way onto the A's 40-man roster this winter, and now he's also made his way onto our CPL. Here's the current list, including their winning margins : For the third straight year, Wahl is hanging out in the mid-20s on the CPL - 21st in 2015, down to 29th in 2016, and now 24th this year.
