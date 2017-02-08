Oakland A's 2017 Community Prospect List #18: Chad Pinder looks for spot in crowded infield
We've reached a point on the Community Prospect List where the precise numbers don't matter quite as much as the general range. The differences between each player's stock is getting slimmer, and the votes are getting closer - this time, infielder Chad Pinder got the narrow nod.
