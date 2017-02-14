MLB Top 100 prospects: 6 Oakland A's make at least 1 version of the 2017 list
As we gear up for Oakland A's pitchers and catchers to report to spring training on Wednesday, the full slate of national Top 100 prospect lists has been released. The key lists: That includes all three pitchers acquired in the big Reddick/Hill trade last summer, plus the prospect from the Donaldson trade, plus two of their last three 1st-round draft picks.
