MLB: Three Players to Watch in 2017

Apr 7, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; A general view of the Opening Week logo on the field prior to the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland A's at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kenny Karst-USA TODAY Sports Pitchers and catchers report in just days, which means that the MLB season is getting closer and closer, which will obviously lead to more and more excitement about the prospects of a new year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.