Matt Olson could be big surprise in A's camp

He was just 20 years old at the time, but the 6-foot-5 first baseman had hit 37 homers for Class-A Stockton, then added four more in the Arizona Fall League. Olson then was three years removed from having been the A's first-round draft pick and he seemed not that far away, even if he'd never played above Class-A.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.