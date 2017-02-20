Mark Canha as ready to face live pitching as anyone in A's camp
There may be no man in the A's camp who was more looking forward to Monday's start of hitters facing pitchers than Mark Canha. The right-handed slugger spent most of 2016 recovering from mid-May hip surgery.
