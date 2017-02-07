Mariners Valencia To Roam Freeing Up First For Vogelbach
When the Mariners acquired Danny Valencia from the Oakland Athletics this offseason, it seemed that the plan was to have him platoon at first with Daniel Vogelbach and fill in at other positions on an as-needed basis. As per the latest reports, it looks as though Valencia will spend plenty of time -maybe more than we expected- at various positions throughout the season, leaving the rookie, Vogelbach, with more of a chance to shine at first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SoDo Mojo.
