Joyce hits second HR in as many games

14 hrs ago

Adam Rosales drew a bases-loaded, two-out walk from Giants rookie left-hander Andrew Suarez that broke an eighth-inning tie Monday and lifted the Oakland A's past San Francisco, 5-4. The A's scored twice in each of the first two innings to grab a 4-0 lead.

