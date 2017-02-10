It's A Man...It's A Fred...It's...Getting Ridiculous
Apparently the antidote to a generation that somehow has a shorter attention span than the one before - that would be the one which helped ADHD medications like Ritalin take off like a Khris Davis moon shot - is to cater to it by making the game go faster. And of course to make the games "end already, ok? I haven't texted for, like, minutes," Rob Manfred isn't pursuing a limit to the endless trips to the mound to discuss, analyze, and plan every pitch along with the series of seven throws to 1B.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan 28
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC