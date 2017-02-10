It's A Man...It's A Fred...It's...Getting Ridiculous

Apparently the antidote to a generation that somehow has a shorter attention span than the one before - that would be the one which helped ADHD medications like Ritalin take off like a Khris Davis moon shot - is to cater to it by making the game go faster. And of course to make the games "end already, ok? I haven't texted for, like, minutes," Rob Manfred isn't pursuing a limit to the endless trips to the mound to discuss, analyze, and plan every pitch along with the series of seven throws to 1B.

