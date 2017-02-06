Great A's teams of early 70s showcased on MLB Network

Champagne drips from the face of Oakland Athletics owner Charlie O. Finley, center, as he talks to reporters with players Allan Lewis and Sal Bando, right, in the dressing room in Cincinnati, Ohio, Oct. 22, 1972. Lewis scored the winning run in the sixth inning off a center field double by Bando to give the A's the World Series victory over the Cincinnati Reds in game seven.

