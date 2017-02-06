Great A's teams of early 70s showcased on MLB Network
Champagne drips from the face of Oakland Athletics owner Charlie O. Finley, center, as he talks to reporters with players Allan Lewis and Sal Bando, right, in the dressing room in Cincinnati, Ohio, Oct. 22, 1972. Lewis scored the winning run in the sixth inning off a center field double by Bando to give the A's the World Series victory over the Cincinnati Reds in game seven.
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan 28
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
