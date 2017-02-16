Graveman, Bassitt not surprised to see Barry Zito hit music charts
Barry Zito is back in the news in a new form, the one-time A's and Giants pitcher landing on the Billboard music charts. Zito had always been musical, but he didn't get serious about it until 2015, when he pitched for the A's Triple-A team in Nashville and took advantage of that city's booming music scene to both write songs and learn from the masters.
