Former Oakland Athletics slugger Nick Swisher retires
Congratulations on a great MLB career and enjoy your retirement @NickSwisher . Something tells us that you will! pic.twitter.com/8NyRzUVAeP Swisher first made the announcement on The Player's Tribune , where he says he said to himself this offseason, "The dream is over, baby!" Swisher, 36, played 12 years in the major leagues, including his first four major league seasons with the A's.
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan 28
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
