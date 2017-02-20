Felix Doubront bides his time in rebounding from surgery
Doubront, who had hoped to be in the A's starting rotation last year, will pitch again against hitters at some point, but probably not until April or so as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery. "It can be a little frustrating.
