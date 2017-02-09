Current and former Twins in the 2017 WBC
Rosters for the 2017 World Baseball Classic were announced yesterday, and there are a heaping number of current and former Twins taking part-41 in all. It should also come as no surprise that the Twins are well represented on Team Australia, given the organizations recruitment efforts there.
