Carter, NL home-run champ, signs with Yankees
With a projected 2017 lineup that appears short on power and an affordable home-run champion on the market, the Yankees swooped in Tuesday and signed first baseman-designated hitter Chris Carter to a one-year deal. The 30-year-old Carter hit just .222 with a league-leading 206 strikeouts with the Milwaukee Brewers last season but led the National League with 41 homers.
