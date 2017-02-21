Athletics hopeful Santiago Casilla to arrive in coming days
As Santiago Casilla awaits his final paperwork to depart the Dominican Republic and rejoin the Oakland Athletics, he has been speaking with young baseball players at the team's academy in his home country. And keeping up with his throwing program so he is ready to go once he gets to the Arizona desert.
