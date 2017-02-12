A's roster suggests plenty of competition for jobs this spring
The A's will need to see a return to form from Sonny Gray if Oakland hopes to be competitive in the AL West this season. ROTATION: RHP Sonny Gray, RHP Kendall Graveman, LHP Sean Manaea, RHP Jharel Cotton, and a fifth starter from the pool of RHP Andrew Triggs, RHP Raul Alcantara, RHP Jesse Hahn, RHP Paul Blackburn, RHP Frankie Montas.
